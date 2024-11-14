WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits falls to lowest level in 6 months as layoffs remain at healthy level.
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits falls to lowest level in 6 months as layoffs remain at healthy level
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits falls to lowest level in 6 months as layoffs remain at healthy level.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 1:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Syrian state media says 2 Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital and a western suburb have killed 15 people
Syrian state media says 2 Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital and a western suburb have killed 15 people.