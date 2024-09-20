The night when 43 students disappeared in Mexico: A timeline of key events

On the road into Iguala, they see one of the five buses their classmates had taken. It's been torn apart. Its tires have been punctured, its windows broken and its luggage compartments opened. They also see a handful of first-year students running away. When they turn around to pick them up, they're gone. At the same time, they receive desperate phone calls from other attacked students who try to describe where they are so that Martínez and his companions can go pick them up.