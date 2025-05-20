The NFL tush push ban proposal is back on the table at the spring owners meetings

The NFL has no conclusive data supporting a connection between the tush push and an injury risk increase, as Lurie noted at the last league meetings in Florida. The Buffalo Bills are also a frequent user and favor a ban for safety, though, as head coach Sean McDermott said after the vote was tabled. The tush push, which has also been dubbed the ''Brotherly Shove'' in a catchy and clever twist on the Greek-to-English translation of Philadelphia, not only assigns a player to push the backside of the quarterback for extra power behind a tight nine-man line but sometimes involves a blocker on the end pivoting to try to pull the ball carrier past the marker.