The NFL season begins next week. Here's a look at some of the big games and rules changes

Sept. 8, Rams at Lions: The game features the quarterback matchup of Jared Goff vs. Matthew Stafford. Stafford was the longtime QB for the Lions before getting traded to the Rams for Goff and then leading L.A. to a Super Bowl title in 2022. Goff led the Lions past the Rams in the playoffs last season. Both QBs performed well in last year's playoff matchup and more fireworks are expected in Week 1.