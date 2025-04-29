The next pope will inherit Pope Francis' mixed legacy with Indigenous people

Whoever succeeds Pope Francis will inherit his momentous and controversial legacy of relations with Indigenous people throughout the Americas.
Some found Francis to be a reconciling figure, others a disappointment. Even those who applauded the actions he took during his 12-year papacy said they were just a beginning, and that his successor will need to continue to work toward healing.
Francis, who died April 21, at age 88 issued a historic apology for the ''catastrophic'' legacy of residential schools in Canada and oversaw the repudiation of the ''Doctrine of Discovery'' — the collective name given to a series of 15th-century papal decrees that legitimized colonial-era seizure of Native lands.
But some Indigenous leaders criticized him as slow to fully recognize the traumatic impact of Catholic missionary efforts and for canonizing Junipero Serra, the 18th-century missionary accused of mistreating Native people in present-day California.
Even Francis' admirers says his work is unfinished
''It's 150 years of trauma. It's going to take us a bit of time to recover,'' said Wilton Littlechild, a residential school survivor and former Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations in Canada. ''He put us on a real strong path to reconciliation, but it can't stop.''
Perhaps the most dramatic of Francis' encounters with the Indigenous community occurred on a July day in 2022 in Maskwacis, a small town in the Canadian province of Alberta and the hub of four Cree nations.
There, Pope Francis paid respects at a cemetery near a former residential school for Indigenous children. He then delivered a long-sought apology for Catholic complicity in the 19th- and 20th-century residential school system for the First Nations, Metis and Inuit people of Canada.