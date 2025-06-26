Wires

The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who recently helmed the 'Dune' blockbusters

The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who recently helmed the 'Dune' blockbusters.

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 12:10AM

NEW YORK — The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who recently helmed the 'Dune' blockbusters.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

The Dallas Mavericks select Duke forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

The Dallas Mavericks select Duke forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Wires

The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who recently helmed the 'Dune' blockbusters

Wires

Mississippi executes the longest-serving man on the state's death row for a woman's murder in 1976