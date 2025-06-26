NEW YORK — The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who recently helmed the 'Dune' blockbusters.
The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who recently helmed the 'Dune' blockbusters
The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who recently helmed the 'Dune' blockbusters.
The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 12:10AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Dallas Mavericks select Duke forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.