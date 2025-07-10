The newest way to influence Trump: Nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON — World leaders, lawmakers and even one Native American tribe are deploying a novel strategy for remaining on good terms with Presidential Donald Trump: Praise his peacemaking efforts and nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.
The announcements of nominations are piling up for the mercurial Republican president, who has long coveted the prestigious award. The honor, according to Albert Nobel's wishes, is given to ''the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.''
Peace prize nominations for Trump date to his first term, but he's talking more in his second about how he's helping to end conflicts, how he wants to be known as a peacemaker and how much he wants to be awarded a prize.
Fellow leaders, politicians and others have taken notice. Critics say Trump policies that have sown division in the U.S. and around the world make him unfit for a peace prize and he's being manipulated with the nominations.
On Monday, as Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to talk to Trump about Iran and the war in Gaza, the Israeli leader had something else to share with the president as they sat across from each other at a table set for their dinner meeting in the White House Blue Room.
''I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well deserved, and you should get it,'' Netanyahu told Trump as he rose from his seat to hand over a copy of the letter.
Trump thanked him. ''Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,'' the president said.
A group of African leaders had their turn with Trump a few days after Netanyahu.