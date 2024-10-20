CLEVELAND — The New York Yankees advance to the World Series by eliminating Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALCS.
The New York Yankees advance to the World Series by eliminating Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALCS
The New York Yankees advance to the World Series by eliminating Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALCS.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 20, 2024 at 3:47AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.