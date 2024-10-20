Wires

The New York Yankees advance to the World Series by eliminating Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALCS

The New York Yankees advance to the World Series by eliminating Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALCS.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 20, 2024 at 3:47AM

CLEVELAND — The New York Yankees advance to the World Series by eliminating Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALCS.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht

Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.

Wires

WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement, two years before expiration

Wires

A Texas man whose execution was halted does not appear at state Capitol after objections to transporting him from prison