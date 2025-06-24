Wires

The New York Sirens select Colgate's Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first pick in the PWHL draft

June 24, 2025 at 11:15PM

OTTAWA, Ontario — The New York Sirens select Colgate's Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first pick in the PWHL draft.

