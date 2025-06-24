OTTAWA, Ontario — The New York Sirens select Colgate's Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first pick in the PWHL draft.
The New York Sirens select Colgate's Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first pick in the PWHL draft
The New York Sirens select Colgate's Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first pick in the PWHL draft.
The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 11:15PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The New York Sirens select Colgate's Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first pick in the PWHL draft
The New York Sirens select Colgate's Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first pick in the PWHL draft.