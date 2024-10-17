MINNEAPOLIS — The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals.
The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals
The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 2:13AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals.