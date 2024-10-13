Wires

The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-66 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, tying the series at 1-1.

October 13, 2024 at 9:13PM

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-66 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, tying the series at 1-1.

India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist

India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist.

Russian court convicts French citizen of collecting military information, sentences him to 3 years in prison

Lebanese Red Cross says at least 18 killed in an Israeli strike in northern Lebanon