The New York Giants kick off their 100th season against the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have their season opener on the road for just the second time in the past eight years. They lost at Cincinnati in 2021. ... Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Jets, returns to MetLife Stadium with his fourth team. The backup for the NFC champion 49ers last season, Darnold has 63 TDs and 56 interceptions in 66 games with a 21-35 career record in 56 starts. ... New Vikings RB Aaron Jones had 584 rushing yards over his last five games last season with the Packers, including two playoff games. ... Vikings safety Harrison Smith begins his 13th season, at age 35 the oldest DB in the league who's on an active roster. Smith has 34 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2012, tied with Patrick Peterson for the most over that span. ... The Vikings will debut new kicker Will Reichard, a sixth-round draft pick from Alabama, after letting Greg Joseph go in free agency. ... Daniel Jones enters his sixth season having thrown for 12,512 yards and run for another 1,914. He had thrown 62 TDs and run for 13. ... New RB Devin Singletary steps in for Saquon Barkley. He had a career-high 898 yards rushing with Houston last season. ... WR Wan'Dale Robinson led the Giants with 60 catches last season. ... Burns has had 46 sacks and 59 tackles for losses since entering the NFL in 2019. ... Lawrence is one of six DL with 50-plus tackles in each of past four seasons. ILB Bobby Okereke played every defensive down last season tied his career high with 149 tackles. ... CB Deonte Banks tied for fifth among rookies with 11 passes defended. ... S Jason Pinnock had a career-high 85 tackles in ‘23. ... The Giants have not scored in the first half of their season opener in Daboll's first two seasons.