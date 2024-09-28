The new top youth official at the UN talks about what's in it for young people

PAULLIER: I think there are two concrete commitment outcomes of this summit. Now, it's always about these commitments being put into actions. But one is about governments committing to implement, at the national level, youth engagement mechanisms. And I think that's a very important and very crucial point. And the second one is, at the global level, this idea of having a process to have common principles about meaningful youth participation. Because this is a relatively new concept. Ten or 15 years ago, you know, young people were just seen as beneficiaries of policies. And now I think the summit, the establishment of the office, there are many things changing that are showing institutions, decision-makers, are saying, "OK, we need to engage with them as partners."