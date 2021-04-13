Kicking butt in corsets and slaying with parasols, the Victorian sci-fi drama "The Nevers" arrives under, or at least alongside, a cloud: Creator Joss Whedon, who left the series in November citing exhaustion, has been the subject of multiple allegations since last summer of creating an abusive work environment.

But if this meant HBO faced an even taller order turning its ambitious new series, now helmed by showrunner Philippa Goslett, into a worthy successor to "True Blood," "Game of Thrones" and "Watchmen," it's one the cable giant has surmounted. "The Nevers" ably continues the network's tradition of making fantasy and sci-fi a prestigious television pursuit, this time in the splendor and grit of 1899 London.

Split into two parts consisting of six and four episodes apiece because of production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (the second installment's premiere date has yet to be announced), "The Nevers" is a thrill to follow. Supernatural realism, complex storytelling, fantastical powers and topical realities meet in the suspenseful and colorful production.

A litany of nuanced characters keeps this otherworldly tale grounded. Suspenseful sleuthing and action-packed battles move the story along at a rapid clip. And all the lush scenery and ambitious wardrobe along the way — from London's sewers to its high society — are a visual candy shop of period nostalgia.

A 'feminine plague'

The city is abustle, still reeling from an inexplicable event three years earlier that imbued a portion of the female population, and a handful of men, with paranormal abilities. "The Touched," as they're called, inspire some curiosity and plenty of fear among their fellow citizens, and a campaign to rid England of this "feminine plague" is building steam.

Touched widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) offers a safe haven for these human "oddities" in an old orphanage. She possesses extraordinary fighting skills, sees snippets of the future and drinks like a sailor.

Her best friend, inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), sees all forms of energy — which comes in handy during the dawn of electricity — and devises machines, weapons and more to defend against those who wish her cohabitants harm. Each has a different power: One makes gardens grow, while another compels people to spill their deepest secrets in her presence.

No one appears to know who or what is behind the mysterious phenomenon, when "not one man of stature" was afflicted, as Lord Massen (Pip Torrens) says to his governmental cohorts. "That's the genius of it: They came at us through our women. ... The heart of our empire brought to a shuddering halt by the caprice and ambitions of those for whom ambition was never meant." Watching women seize equal power, and the patriarchy panic over such abrupt change, is highly entertaining.

"The Nevers" is for anyone who loved "Penny Dreadful," "Harlots," "WandaVision" or "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." This period drama about the persecution — and power — of the marginalized goes wide on genre appeal, while homing in on painfully contemporary themes. And it's full of riddles designed to keep us hooked.