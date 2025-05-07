The Netherlands wants to force a review of EU ties with Israel as concerns grow over Gaza

BRUSSELS — Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said Wednesday that the Netherlands is ''drawing a line in the sand'' over Israel's actions in Gaza and is insisting on a review of a European Union pact governing trade ties with the country.
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 59 people on Wednesday, including women and children, hospital officials said, as Israel prepares to ramp up its campaign against Hamas in a devastating war now entering its 20th month.
With Israel blocking any form of aid — including food and medicine – into Gaza for the past two months, aid groups have warned that Gaza's civilian population is facing starvation.
Veldkamp expressed concern that Israel's blockade on food and aid entering Gaza continues, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to intensify the war and that some ministers have suggested that Israel should occupy the territory.
Speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw, Veldkamp said that the Netherlands is ''drawing a line in the sand because the situation in the Gaza Strip is dismal, a catastrophic humanitarian situation.''
Once a strong backer of Israel, the Netherlands has taken an increasingly tougher line in recent months.
''The chances for a new ceasefire have become very, very limited,'' Veldkamp said. ''In view of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and action of the Israeli authorities, which go against international humanitarian law, I believe that this signal has to be given.''
Ties between the EU and Israel — which are major trading partners — are governed by a so-called Association Agreement. It stipulates that their ties ''shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.''