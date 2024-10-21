NBA season is set to begin with the Celtics seeking a 19th title and several challengers looming

''It was never just about trying to just win one,'' said Tatum, who added a second Olympic gold to his collection this summer. ''Now you get to be mentioned with — at least be in the same room with — the other Celtics great teams, great players. All the guys that I looked up to growing up at least won one championship. Now it's just a conversation of: ‘How great are you trying to be? What room or what tier are you trying to be mentioned in when it's all said and done?'''