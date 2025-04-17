The NBA playoffs are about to begin. And it might be a wide-open race to the title again

There was Toronto in 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Milwaukee in 2021, Golden State in 2022, Denver in 2023 and Boston in 2024.
Six different seasons, six different champions. A run of parity like none other in NBA history.
And now the Celtics get their turn at bucking that trend. Boston will try to win back-to-back NBA titles, something no franchise has managed since Golden State did it in 2017 and 2018. The NBA playoffs start Saturday with four Game 1s, continue Sunday with four more Game 1s and just like that a 16-team, two-month journey will be off and running.
''It's the best time of the year,'' Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.
Favored to win the title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, are the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder, the top overall seed and No. 1 seed in the Western Conference — a team that set an NBA record this season by outscoring teams by 12.9 points per game. Their fellow No. 1 seed out of the Eastern Conference: the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers, a group that put together the second-best regular season in franchise history.
The Thunder haven't been to the NBA Finals since 2012. The Cavaliers haven't been there since the end of LeBron James' second era in Cleveland in 2018. Over the last six seasons, nine different franchises have made at least one finals appearance — further speaking to the parity leaguewide right now, and the Thunder and Cavs both have eyes on adding to that list.
''This is what you compete for, is to be able to compete on the biggest stages,'' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. ''We're now entering that. We've earned the opportunity to be there just like everybody else. We're certainly excited.''
The Cavs aren't even favored to win the East; oddsmakers list Boston as the pick to represent that side of the league in the NBA Finals. Cleveland — a team that led the NBA in scoring this season and finished second in field-goal percentage — may be turning that into fuel.