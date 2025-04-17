The NBA playoffs are about to begin. And it might be a wide-open race to the title again

Denver is seeking its second title in three years, only this time with interim coach David Adelman — who replaced Michael Malone with three games left — at the helm, and the Nuggets open against Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the airtight defense that the Clippers bring. Detroit is back in the playoffs, now with eyes on ending a 14-game postseason losing streak that goes back to 2008. Houston is back in the field, ending a five-year drought and climbing all the way to the No. 2 seed out West.