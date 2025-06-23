The NBA offseason is officially here. It's been going on for some time, actually

The Lakers struck a deal last week for Mark Walter to become the majority owner, a move that would end a 46-year run of team control by the Buss family. There are sales pending for the Minnesota Timberwolves (which is expected to be done in the next few days, with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez set to finally close on that agreement) and the Celtics as well. There likely will be discussions on both at the board of governors meeting in Las Vegas next month, and that's also where the NBA is expected to officially open a process of exploring possible expansion.