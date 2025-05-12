The NBA draft lottery: 14 ping-pong balls, and the right to pick No. 1 overall on the line

Sometime around 6 p.m. EDT Monday, locked inside a secure room with no way of communicating with the outside world, team executives and others will watch 14 ping-pong balls start to bounce inside a machine.
The balls will be numbered, 1 through 14. One will be drawn, then a second, then a third, then a fourth. And with that, the people inside that room will find out, an hour or so before the rest of the world, which team won the No. 1 pick next month in the NBA draft.
The NBA draft lottery is Monday night in Chicago, with the winner getting the chance to pick No. 1 overall. And that means Duke's Cooper Flagg — the likely No. 1 pick — will have a good chance of knowing which city he'll be calling home next season as soon as the lottery results are announced.
Nobody inside the room where the results are revealed on a televised broadcast will know who won the lottery until deputy commissioner Mark Tatum makes the actual announcement. Those inside the room remain there, without their phones, until that time.
The race for No. 1
There are 13 teams with a chance to win the No. 1 pick. Utah, Washington and Charlotte have the best odds, 14% each.
New Orleans has a 12.5% chance, Philadelphia a 10.5% chance, Brooklyn a 9% chance, Toronto a 7.5% chance and San Antonio a 6.7% chance.
After that, it's Houston (3.8%), Portland (3.7%), Dallas (1.8%), Chicago (1.7%) and Sacramento (0.8%).