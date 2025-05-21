The navigator is blind and the driver's in pain, but they're racing though France, busting barriers

PARIS — The driver's joints are so painful from rheumatoid arthritis that she can't manage a stick shift. And the co-pilot who is helping to guide her through France as the navigator is blind, her sight snatched away by a brain tumor five years ago that stole her career as a photographer.
All the more reason, the two friends figure, for them to proudly show how capable they are by taking part in a women-only cross-country vintage car race from Paris to the Mediterranean.
Saint-Tropez, here come Merete Buljo and Tonje Thoresen.
''Making the impossible possible!'' is the motto the Norwegian women adopted for their adventure this week. They like to think of themselves as successors — minus the crimes — of ''Thelma & Louise,'' the heroines of Ridley Scott's 1991 movie of female emancipation and the joys and perils of the open road.
"That is us!'' said Buljo, the driver. For the race, they even hunted for the same car that Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis' characters drove off a cliff.
''When we were looking for a car we thought, ‘Oh, a Ford Thunderbird. It would just be perfect!''' Thoresen said.
Two blind navigators
Thoresen is one of two blind navigators in the five-day Princesses Rally that roared off Sunday from Paris. Juliette Lepage, blind from birth, is the other, navigating a 1977 MG. Rallies are long-distance road races, typically with stages and checkpoints.