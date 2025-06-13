The National Weather Service issues Alaska's first ever heat advisory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — For the first time ever, parts of Alaska will be under a heat advisory — but you can put an asterisk at the end of that term.
It's not the first instance of unusually high temperatures in what many consider the nation's coldest state, but the National Weather Service only recently allowed for heat advisories to be issued there. Information on similarly warm weather conditions previously came in the form of ''special weather statements."
Using the heat advisory label could help people better understand the weather's severity and potential danger, something a nondescript ''special weather statement'' didn't convey.
The first advisory is for Sunday in Fairbanks, where temperatures are expected to top 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius). Fairbanks has has been warmer in the past, but this is unusual for June, officials said.
Here's what to know about Alaska's inaugural heat advisory:
Why it's the first
The National Weather Service's switch from special weather statements to advisories was meant to change how the public views the information.
''This is an important statement, and the public needs to know that there will be increasing temperatures, and they could be dangerous because Alaska is not used to high temperatures like these,'' said Alekya Srinivasan, a Fairbanks-based meteorologist.