Planning a destination wedding can be a fun and exciting experience (and give you and your loved ones an excuse to travel again). But it can also be challenging, especially if you want to avoid debt.

Luckily, there are lots of affordable destination packages for couples looking to tie the knot in 2023; you just have to know where to look.

1. Hawaii

It has beautiful beaches, lush tropical forests, and plenty of fun places to stay and eat. Plus, getting married in Hawaii is not too expensive (relatively speaking), which means you can have a special day without breaking the bank.

Book your ceremony and reception at the same place, as you can usually get a bundle deal. Consider traveling to Hawaii during the "off" periods of the year when tourism is low, like spring and autumn. This will help you save on airfare and hotel costs.

2. Mexico

The country is filled with stunning ancient ruins, colonial cities, pristine beaches and more — all at very reasonable prices compared with other wedding destinations.

Use online travel agencies (like Expedia or TripAdvisor) to find great deals on airfare and hotels. Also, check areas that aren't as well known. Cancun and Cabo San Lucas are famous wedding spots but can get expensive quickly, while towns like San Miguel de Allende and Puerto Vallarta are just as great and at a fraction of the cost.

3. California

California is home to some of the country's most beautiful scenery, lush wineries and some of the most affordable wedding venues, making it especially popular for those who want the complete destination experience without leaving the country.

Check with your local tourism bureau to see if any special deals or discounts are available for wedding guests. Also, consider using websites like Groupon and Living Social to save on local attractions, wedding services and wedding cakes.

4. The Caribbean

The Caribbean is a popular destination for weddings for a lot of reasons. Not only is the weather usually beautiful, but many couples find the islands have a relaxed and friendly atmosphere perfect for their big day.

Check out less-known destinations like St. Maarten or Anguilla, where you can get deals that other places may not offer.

5. Florida

Areas like Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Naples all have stunning scenery and affordable prices for wedding packages.

Take advantage of special deals usually offered by hotels or resorts. You can also consider looking into group travel arrangements or honeymoon packages that include both the wedding and the honeymoon destination.

The bottom line

There are many great options for destination weddings in 2023 that don't need to break the bank. Just be sure to check out the various deals and discounts available, and you'll be able to have the wedding of your dreams.

