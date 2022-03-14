The more fit you are, the less likely you may be to develop Alzheimer's disease — with those who are the most fit having a 33% lower risk for this dementia than the least fit, according to a report to be presented to the American Academy of Neurology at its annual meeting next month.

D.C.-based researchers, from the Washington VA Medical Center and George Washington University, tested and tracked 649,605 veterans (average age 61) for nearly a decade. Based on their cardiorespiratory fitness, participants were divided into five categories, from lowest to highest fitness level.

The researchers found that, as fitness improved, people's chances of developing the ailment decreased. Compared with the least-fit group, those slightly more fit had a 13% lower risk for Alzheimer's; the middle group was 20% less likely to develop the disease; the next higher group was 26% less likely; with the odds reaching a 33% lower risk for those in the most-fit group.

Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia. It is a progressive brain disorder that, over time, destroys memory and thinking skills and interferes with the ability to carry out daily tasks. About 6 million Americans 65 and older have Alzheimer's. There are no proven ways to cure the disease.

Researchers say, however, that increasing physical activity is a promising way to possibly reduce risk for the ailment. Numerous studies have found that regular physical activity can benefit the brain, and the Alzheimer's Association describes it as one of the best things people can do to reduce their chances of developing dementia.