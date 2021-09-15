'The Morning Show'

Why cast three of Hollywood's most charming actors if all they're going to do is try and make you miserable? Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell continue to take turns throwing hissy fits in this second season, leaving their characters little time to enjoy their lavish lifestyles — or do much journalism. Adding Julianna Margulies as a former anchor with a grudge doesn't add any levity to the pity party. Friday, Apple TV Plus

'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

The British stage hit, which combines elements of "Billy Madison" and "Love, Simon," is a fizzy musical about a high school student (Max Harwood) who wants to be a drag queen. The road bumps are predictable (Mom supports him/Dad ignores him/teachers don't get him). But the cast — which includes Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant as Jamie's drag Henry Higgins — is excellent, the upbeat message lands and the '80s-influenced pop songs are bouncy fun. Amazon

'The Life & Loves of Sinclair Lewis'

The Sauk Centre, Minn., native and Nobel Prize winner is having a moment. Actually, a century. The 100-year anniversary of the publication of "Main Street," about his thinly disguised hometown, is being marked by a splashy exhibit at the Minnesota History Center. This free streaming play, written by History Theatre mainstay Bob Beverage, debuted last week. Its "This Is Your Life"-style interview format is awkward but you'll learn plenty about the crabby novelist. It's also swell seeing Twin Cities theater vets, including Terry Hempleman, Pearce Bunting and Laura Esping, whom we have not glimpsed on stages for many moons. sinclairlewisfoundation.org

'Worth'

Michael Keaton continues his hot streak in this heartbreaking movie about a lawyer who thinks he's devised the ideal formula to properly compensate the families of the Sept. 11 victims. But once he actually meets the bereaved, who include characters played by Stanley Tucci and Laura Benanti, the math doesn't add up. Let's hope some of these stellar performances are remembered during the next awards season. Netflix

'The Harper House'

Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul") provides the voice of Debbie Harper, a modern-day Ralph Kramden, in this animated series about a family that always looks on the bright side of life. Watching Harper cook up one get-rich-quick scheme after another is amusing, but the real treat is searching for the subtle visual gags in the background. Paramount Plus