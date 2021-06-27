Chef Yia Vang's menus have captured attention nationwide as his pop-up, Union Hmong Kitchen, and his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, Vinai (coming later this year), zero in on Hmong cooking.

One secret to his success is in the sauce — his mother's hot sauce. Pang Vang uses a family recipe, fire roasting Thai chiles, shallots and garlic, then mixing in fish sauce and herbs from her garden.

She lets the sauce sit to ferment, giving it "a little of that funky flavor," says Yia Vang. Its depth comes from the ingredients being charred and roasted over wood; the heat hits the back of the throat.

Throw it on rice, fried chicken, eggs or even mashed potatoes — it's versatile and easily turns into an obsession. It's also a prized commodity, since Mama Vang produces only 30 gallons a year. Order your 8-ounce jar for $12 at vinaimn.com.