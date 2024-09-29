Model makers in Madagascar are bringing history's long-lost ships back to life

Ralahy, a house painter as a young man before finding another use for his nimble hands, sands the rough wood that will become the outer hull of the Soleil d'Orient model he's started. Weeks of intricate work lie ahead for the team of crafters and some models take more than 1,000 hours of work. But the miniature sails will be hoisted on a new Soleil d'Orient nearly 350 years after tragedy befell the original and she sank with no survivors, sending her treasure to the ocean bottom.