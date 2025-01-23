High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams

The last five squads are shuffled this week, with no change near the top.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 23, 2025 at 12:54AM
Moorhead hasn't taken many lumps this season and stands atop the Minnesota Top 25 in boys hockey. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Not much change to the rankings. Blame it on the recent frigid January temperatures. For the most part, teams are hunkering down in their spots again this week. Records through Wednesday.

The Minnesota Top 25

1. Moorhead (18-1). Previous: 1

2. Hill-Murray (15-1-1). Previous: 2

3. St Thomas Academy (15-2). Previous: 3

4. Edina (12-5). Previous: 4

5. Monticello (1A, 16-1-1). Previous: 5

6. Rogers (15-1-1). Previous: 6

7. Stillwater (13-3-0). Previous: 7

8. Cretin/Derham Hall (14-2-1). Previous: 8

9. Rosemount (19-2-0). Previous: 9

10. White Bear Lake 12-3-2). Previous: 10

11. Wayzata (11-7-2). Previous: 11

12. Holy Angels (15-2-1). Previous: 12

13. Hermantown (1A, 12-4-3). Previous: 13

14. Grand Rapids (12-5). Previous: 14

15. Eden Prairie (8-7-2). Previous: 15

16. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-5-0). Previous: 16

17. Minnetonka (10-6-1). Previous: 17

18. Shakopee (13-5-1). Previous: 18

19. Bemidji (11-3-1). Previous: 19

20. Rock Ridge (16-3-1). Previous: 20

21. Holy Family (11-6-0). Previous: 21

22. Maple Grove (9-6-1). Previous: 17

23. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 14-4). Previous: 14

24. Warroad (1A, 12-4-1). Previous: 22

25. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 12-7). Previous: 21

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

