Not much change to the rankings. Blame it on the recent frigid January temperatures. For the most part, teams are hunkering down in their spots again this week. Records through Wednesday.
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams
The last five squads are shuffled this week, with no change near the top.
The Minnesota Top 25
1. Moorhead (18-1). Previous: 1
2. Hill-Murray (15-1-1). Previous: 2
3. St Thomas Academy (15-2). Previous: 3
4. Edina (12-5). Previous: 4
5. Monticello (1A, 16-1-1). Previous: 5
6. Rogers (15-1-1). Previous: 6
7. Stillwater (13-3-0). Previous: 7
8. Cretin/Derham Hall (14-2-1). Previous: 8
9. Rosemount (19-2-0). Previous: 9
10. White Bear Lake 12-3-2). Previous: 10
11. Wayzata (11-7-2). Previous: 11
12. Holy Angels (15-2-1). Previous: 12
13. Hermantown (1A, 12-4-3). Previous: 13
14. Grand Rapids (12-5). Previous: 14
15. Eden Prairie (8-7-2). Previous: 15
16. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-5-0). Previous: 16
17. Minnetonka (10-6-1). Previous: 17
18. Shakopee (13-5-1). Previous: 18
19. Bemidji (11-3-1). Previous: 19
20. Rock Ridge (16-3-1). Previous: 20
21. Holy Family (11-6-0). Previous: 21
22. Maple Grove (9-6-1). Previous: 17
23. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 14-4). Previous: 14
24. Warroad (1A, 12-4-1). Previous: 22
25. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 12-7). Previous: 21
