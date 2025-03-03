Sports

The Minnesota Star Tribune earns Grand Slam honors, 11 top 10s in Associated Press Sports Editors journalism contest

Chip Scoggins was named top 10 in two categories for work produced in 2024 while the Star Tribune’s Vikings coverage collected three honors in the top national sports journalism contest.

By Naila-Jean Meyers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 3, 2025 at 12:00PM
This photo of Anthony Edwards after the Timberwolves' Game 7 win over the Nuggets on May 19 was selected as top 10 in the feature photography category in the Associated Press Sports Editors contest. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Star Tribune earned 11 Top 10 honors for work published in 2024 from Associated Press Sports Editors in the top national sports journalism contest.

Four of those top 10s came in the categories needed to win the top honor, a Grand Slam award: print portfolio, digital portfolio, event coverage and projects.

The Star Tribune joins the Boston Globe and the Washington Post as Grand Slam winners in Division A, which is composed of the largest news organizations.

In the event category, the Star Tribune was honored for its coverage of the first round of the NFL draft, in which the Vikings selected quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner. In the projects category, Chip Scoggins earned one of his two top 10s for his “Getting Ready for Work” series.

Scoggins also placed in the top 10 in the long feature category for his story on Duluth Marshall basketball star Chloe Johnson; the accompanying video about Johnson by Amanda Anderson also received a citation for excellence in video.

The Star Tribune’s Vikings coverage collected three top 10s overall. In addition to the staff coverage of the NFL draft, Ben Goessling was selected top 10 for his beat writing portfolio and Goessling and Andrew Krammer were recognized in breaking news for their story on the death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson. Bob Timmons earned top 10 honors in the explanatory category for his reporting and retelling of a Boundary Waters canoe accident and search-and-rescue operation.

Clockwise from top left, Minnesota Star Tribune reporters Chip Scoggins, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Bob Timmons. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Photos by Carlos Gonzalez and Alex Kormann were among the top 10 in the feature photography category in Division A, and the print special section about the Minnesotans competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics was named top 10 in a combined A/B Division.

Entries were judged over the past month by more than 100 sports journalists from around the country. Results were announced last week during the APSE’s annual winter meeting in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Star Tribune also won Grand Slam honors in 2016 and ′22.

Winners in the writing and photography categories will be announced in the coming weeks. They will receive their awards at the APSE summer conference, scheduled for June 26-28 in Minneapolis.

This photo of Edina football players preparing for a game against Eden Prairie on Sept. 6 was selected as top 10 in the feature photography category in the Associated Press Sports Editors contest. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

Naila-Jean Meyers

Senior Assistant Sports Editor

Naila-Jean Meyers is the senior assistant sports editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune. She previously worked at the New York Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Sporting News.

See More

