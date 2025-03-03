The Minnesota Star Tribune earns Grand Slam honors, 11 top 10s in Associated Press Sports Editors journalism contest

The Star Tribune’s Vikings coverage collected three top 10s overall. In addition to the staff coverage of the NFL draft, Ben Goessling was selected top 10 for his beat writing portfolio and Goessling and Andrew Krammer were recognized in breaking news for their story on the death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson. Bob Timmons earned top 10 honors in the explanatory category for his reporting and retelling of a Boundary Waters canoe accident and search-and-rescue operation.