MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017 after beating the Connecticut Sun 88-77.
The Minnesota Lynx advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017 after beating the Connecticut Sun 88-77
The Minnesota Lynx advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017 after beating the Connecticut Sun 88-77.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 9, 2024 at 2:12AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Polls open in Mozambique's presidential election where the ruling party is seeking to extend its 49 years in power
Polls open in Mozambique's presidential election where the ruling party is seeking to extend its 49 years in power.