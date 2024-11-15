The Minnesota Frost are eager to defend their PWHL title after an eventful summer with the trophy

There's been no shortage of attention for this team. One week after the dramatic win over Boston in the finals last spring, Minnesota general manager Natalie Darwitz — an icon for women's hockey in this hockey-rich state — was removed from her post by the PHWL. She was later replaced by Melissa Caruso. Ken Klee, who took over on the fly when the initial hire Charlie Burggraf resigned a week before the season began, was retained as head coach. The Athletic, citing unnamed sources within the league, reported there was a rift between Darwitz and Klee and thus between certain players who were supporters of each.