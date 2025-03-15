Cretin-Derham Hall, the No. 1-ranked team in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball ranking, will enter the Class 4A state tournament as the top seed and favorite to win the title.
Seeding for the Class 4A, 3A and 2A tournaments were revealed by the Minnesota State High School League early Saturday. Seeding for the Class 1A bracket will be completed Saturday night.
The Raiders, who last the 4A state title in 2018, remained atop the Star Tribune’s statewide ranking for all of the 2024-25 season given their talented roster comprised of newcomers and young talent.
The biggest addition to the program in the offseason was 6-10 senior Tommy Ahneman, a Notre Dame commit who transferred to Cretin-Derham Hall after leading West Fargo Sheyenne to a North Dakota state championship last season.
Also new to the team this season is 6-7 sophomore Ty Schlagel, the state’s top player in the Class of 2027, who transferred to CDH from Eden Prairie.
CDH was the 4A state runner-up in 2021.
Mankato East is the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A bracket. The Cougars, ranked second in the most recent Minnesota Top 25, earned significant wins this season over 3A foes Alexandria and Orono. They lost in the 3A state championship last year to this year’s No. 2 seed, Totino-Grace.
Undefeated and ninth-ranked Albany earned the top seed in Class 2A.
The Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinals are Tuesday, the 1A quarterfinals Thursday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals are Thursday, the Class 2A and 1A semifinals Friday. All championship games are Saturday at Williams Arena
Quarterfinal schedule
Class 4A
Tuesday
At Target Center
10 a.m.: [8] Rochester John Marshall (25-4)vs. [1] Cretin-Derham Hall (27-1)
Noon: [5] Apple Valley (23-6) vs. [4] Maple Grove (21-8)
2 p.m.: [7] Moorhead (22-7) vs. [2] Wayzata (25-4)
4 p.m.: [6] Anoka (23-6) vs. [3] Shakopee (23-5)
Class 3A
Tuesday
At Williams
10 a.m.: [8] St. Paul Harding (18-10) vs. [1] Mankato East (27-1)
Noon: [5] DeLaSalle (23-5) vs. [4] Orono (22-7)
2 p.m.: [7] Duluth Denfeld (20-9) vs. [2] Totino-Grace (22-5)
4 p.m.: [6] Byron (26-3) vs. [3] Alexandria (26-3)
Class 2A
Tuesday
At Target Center
6 p.m.: [7] Pequot Lakes (23-7) vs. [2] Waseca (30-0)
8 p.m.: [6] Montevideo (25-4) vs. [3] Breck (19-10)
At Williams Arena
6 p.m.: [8] Pelican Rapids (24-6) vs. [1] Albany (29-0)
8 p.m.: [5] Minnehaha Academy (19-9) vs. Caledonia (28-2)
Class 1A
Thursday
At Target Center
11 a.m.:
1 p.m.:
3 p.m.:
5 p.m.:
