Cretin-Derham Hall lands No. 1 seed in Class 4A boys basketball state tournament, Wayzata No. 2.

Mankato East awarded top seed in tough 3A bracket. The 2025 tournament is spread over two sites, Target Center and Williams Arena.

By Nick Williams

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 15, 2025 at 4:49PM
Cretin-Derham Hall forward Tommy Ahneman and the Raiders are the No. 1 seed in Class 4A. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cretin-Derham Hall, the No. 1-ranked team in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball ranking, will enter the Class 4A state tournament as the top seed and favorite to win the title.

Seeding for the Class 4A, 3A and 2A tournaments were revealed by the Minnesota State High School League early Saturday. Seeding for the Class 1A bracket will be completed Saturday night.

The Raiders, who last the 4A state title in 2018, remained atop the Star Tribune’s statewide ranking for all of the 2024-25 season given their talented roster comprised of newcomers and young talent.

The biggest addition to the program in the offseason was 6-10 senior Tommy Ahneman, a Notre Dame commit who transferred to Cretin-Derham Hall after leading West Fargo Sheyenne to a North Dakota state championship last season.

Also new to the team this season is 6-7 sophomore Ty Schlagel, the state’s top player in the Class of 2027, who transferred to CDH from Eden Prairie.

CDH was the 4A state runner-up in 2021.

Mankato East is the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A bracket. The Cougars, ranked second in the most recent Minnesota Top 25, earned significant wins this season over 3A foes Alexandria and Orono. They lost in the 3A state championship last year to this year’s No. 2 seed, Totino-Grace.

Undefeated and ninth-ranked Albany earned the top seed in Class 2A.

The Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinals are Tuesday, the 1A quarterfinals Thursday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals are Thursday, the Class 2A and 1A semifinals Friday. All championship games are Saturday at Williams Arena

Here’s what you need to know about the tournament, spread over two sites, Target Center and Williams Arena.

Quarterfinal schedule

Class 4A

Tuesday

At Target Center

10 a.m.: [8] Rochester John Marshall (25-4)vs. [1] Cretin-Derham Hall (27-1)

Noon: [5] Apple Valley (23-6) vs. [4] Maple Grove (21-8)

2 p.m.: [7] Moorhead (22-7) vs. [2] Wayzata (25-4)

4 p.m.: [6] Anoka (23-6) vs. [3] Shakopee (23-5)

Class 3A

Tuesday

At Williams

10 a.m.: [8] St. Paul Harding (18-10) vs. [1] Mankato East (27-1)

Noon: [5] DeLaSalle (23-5) vs. [4] Orono (22-7)

2 p.m.: [7] Duluth Denfeld (20-9) vs. [2] Totino-Grace (22-5)

4 p.m.: [6] Byron (26-3) vs. [3] Alexandria (26-3)

Class 2A

Tuesday

At Target Center

6 p.m.: [7] Pequot Lakes (23-7) vs. [2] Waseca (30-0)

8 p.m.: [6] Montevideo (25-4) vs. [3] Breck (19-10)

At Williams Arena

6 p.m.: [8] Pelican Rapids (24-6) vs. [1] Albany (29-0)

8 p.m.: [5] Minnehaha Academy (19-9) vs. Caledonia (28-2)

Class 1A

Thursday

At Target Center

11 a.m.:

1 p.m.:

3 p.m.:

5 p.m.:

Nick Williams

Prep Sports Team Leader

Nick Williams is the High School Sports Team Leader at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He joined the Star Tribune as a business reporter in 2021. Prior to his eight years as a business reporter in Minnesota and Wisconsin, he was a sportswriter for 12 years in Florida and New York.

