NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra will tour Asia for the first time with nine performances in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan from June 19-30.
Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct concerts featuring soprano Lisette Oropesa, mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn. Venues include Seoul's Lotte Concert Hall, Nishinomiya's' Hyogo Performing Arts Center, Tokyo's Suntory Hall and Taipei's National Concert Hall, the company said Thursday.
The full Metropolitan Opera presented staged performances in Japan in 1975, 1988, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2006 and 2011.
