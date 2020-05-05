– In March, after Justice Brett Kavanaugh took time off from his Supreme Court duties to swear in Justin Walker to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in Louisville, the newly minted judge recognized how he had gotten there at age 37, with zero trial experience but a pedigree in conservatism.

His mother had supported a rising Republican named Mitch McConnell when her son was 8, Walker recalled: “I’ve got to hand it to you, Mom. It has been extremely important to me that Kentucky’s senior senator is Mitch McConnell.”

Then he turned to Kavanaugh as he addressed the justice’s liberal opponents: “What can I say that I haven’t already said on Fox News?” said Walker, who gave 119 media interviews and several speeches paid for by the Federalist Society rebutting Kavanaugh critics. “In Brett Kavanaugh’s America,” he said, “we will not surrender while you wage war on our work, or our cause, or our hope, or our dream.”

He closed with a broadside against the American Bar Association, which had given him a rare “Not Qualified” rating for his total absence of courtroom work. “Although we are winning we have not won. Although we celebrate today, we cannot take for granted tomorrow — or we will lose our courts and our country to critics who call us terrifying and who describe us as deplorable.”

Barely two months later, Walker will appear Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee as McConnell’s hand-picked nominee to a new seat: the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, long seen as the second most powerful court in the land and a potential springboard to the most powerful, the Supreme Court.

In his relentless quest to remake the American judiciary, McConnell is not done with his protégé, Walker, the grandson of a millionaire Kentucky power broker and a dedicated soldier. Calling senators back to Washington amid a pandemic, McConnell plans a swift confirmation for the youngest nominee to the D.C. appellate court since 1983.

Republicans promote Walker as a D.C. outsider who triumphed over a hardscrabble upbringing to reach the heights of American jurisprudence 11 years out of law school.

“He’s young, brilliant and conservative,” said Mike Davis, who leads the Article III Project, a judicial advocacy group.

Democrats see more of a pawn in McConnell’s campaign. “I don’t think Mitch cares much about who is appointed to these spots as long as it’s someone he knows and he has confidence will be a conservative,” said Rep. John Yarmuth, a Democrat who represents McConnell’s hometown Louisville. “It’s the ultimate wielding of power and that’s what Mitch lives for.”

Walker’s biography has received something of a makeover during his judicial ascent. Last year he described his mother, Deborah Walker, as “a single working mom” who “made indescribable sacrifices to provide me, the first in my family to graduate from college, with the opportunities she didn’t have herself.”

But his maternal grandfather, Frank R. Metts, was a millionaire real estate developer and former Kentucky transportation secretary who was one of the state’s most powerful officials in the early 1980s.

Justin Walker’s estranged father, Terry Martin Walker, a real estate appraiser, earned his college degree in 1979. He and Walker’s mother divorced in 1985. Terry Walker said he paid child support and half of his son’s tuition at the elite St. Xavier High School. Deborah Walker disputed that.

Justin Walker’s parents were barely into their 20s when they married in 1976. They named Justin, born in 1982, after Justin Hayward, the frontman for the Moody Blues, and gave him the same middle name, Reed, as his well-known grandfather.

After making millions on land deals, his grandfather became Kentucky transportation secretary in the administration of Democratic Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., overseeing thousands of workers and tens of millions of dollars.

Despite his Democratic pedigree, young Justin embraced the Republican Party from childhood.

Frank R. Metts arranged his grandson’s first meeting with McConnell while he was a student at St. Xavier. Justin Walker interviewed McConnell for a treatise on the Republicans’ 1994 takeover of Congress, a paper that McConnell hailed as equivalent to “a Ph.D. dissertation” at his protégé’s first judicial confirmation hearing last year.

In summer 2002, while at Duke University, Walker interned in McConnell’s office. After graduating in 2004, he worked on the re-election campaign of President George W. Bush, and then served as a speechwriter for Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

He attended Harvard Law School, joining its chapter of the conservative Federalist Society in 2006. He held leadership roles in the organization until last year, and has kept up his membership from the bench.

Walker clerked for Kavanaugh when he was a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court, and then for Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, working for brief periods at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in between. He then moved back to Louisville for a job teaching legal writing at the University of Louisville, a McConnell power center.

While in Louisville, Walker also did work for Javelin, a literary agency founded by former aides to McConnell and Rumsfeld. He declined to tell the Senate whose books he had worked on. But he was prominently named as “Justin Walker at Javelin” in the acknowledgments of a 2015 book by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who sits on the Judiciary Committee considering his nomination.

On June 22, 2018, Walker told McConnell that he was interested in a judgeship, according to his Senate questionnaire. Five days later, he gave the first of his 119 interviews pressing for the Kavanaugh confirmation.

In September 2018, Walker was interviewed by White House lawyers to replace Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit, well before he was being considered for the lower court. He was passed over that time, but in March 2019, he again met with the White House about a potential appointment. He was confirmed along party lines last fall to the trial court in Kentucky, and on Jan. 8, 2020, McConnell accompanied him to meet with the president.

At the March swearing-in, Kavanaugh emphasized in his remarks that Justice Elena Kagan had recommended Walker as a clerk to Kennedy, while she was dean of the Harvard Law School.

But after taking the oath, Walker delivered a speech that touched nerves after the bitter Kavanaugh fight. “You were like St. Paul,” he said, his voice rising as he described Kavanaugh’s confirmation, “hard pressed on every side but not crushed.”

Walker cited St. Paul again last month in a decision in favor of the On Fire Christian Church, in Louisville, which had sued Mayor Greg Fischer over his urging faith leaders to avoid large gatherings such as the church’s drive-in Easter services amid the pandemic. “On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter,” Walker wrote, in a decision that some decried as intemperate during a deadly pandemic.

Manning G. Warren III, Walker’s fellow law professor at the University of Louisville, sent a letter to the Judiciary Committee in support of Walker’s confirmation. But even he said he considered that 16-page opinion over the top. “I don’t think Mayor Fischer would ever criminalize Easter,” Warren said. “He’s a good guy.”