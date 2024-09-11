'The Mentalist' star Simon Baker admits drinking and driving in Australia

Baker acted alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the Oscar-nominated 2006 film ''The Devil Wears Prada" before starring as a former professional psychic who became a California Bureau of Investigation consultant in the hit series ''The Mentalist'' for eight seasons until 2015. He has worked on multiple shows and movies since, including a movie adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's '' Klara and the Sun '' directed by Taika Waititi with an expected 2025 release.