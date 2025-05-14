The Menendez brothers had their sentences reduced. What's next?

LOS ANGELES — The 1989 shotgun murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez in Los Angeles gripped the nation.
The killings of the entertainment executive and his wife in their wealthy Beverly Hills neighborhood were brutal. Their son Lyle Menendez was the one who called 911, with the brothers initially claiming the killing was Mafia-related or connected to their father's business dealings.
Lyle Menendez was attending Princeton University, and his younger brother Erik Menendez was a tennis star.
The brothers were later arrested, charged and convicted for their parents' deaths.
The brothers have argued that they committed the crimes in self-defense after years of abuse by their father.
On Tuesday, the brothers were granted their first chance at freedom in decades. A Los Angeles judge reduced the brothers' sentences from life in prison without parole to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole.
Here's what to know:
Why is the case famous?