The Masters: When it starts, how to watch, betting odds for golf's first major of 2025

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National, where defending champion Scottie Scheffler will try to win his third green jacket, Rory McIlroy will try again to win his first and the biggest names in golf will come together amid the Georgia pines for the year's first major championship.
There are 95 players in the field, the largest in a decade, even without five-time champion Tiger Woods, who had surgery in March to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Last year, Woods set a record by making the cut for the 24th time in a row.
There is still a schism in the game, and just 12 from the breakaway LIV Golf league will be teeing up among the pink dogwoods and blooming azaleas. That includes Jon Rahm, the winner two years ago, and U.S. Open champion Bryson Dechambeau.
Here is a look at what you need to know leading up to the Masters.
When is the Masters?
The first round begins at about 7:25 a.m. EDT Thursday, when honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson tee off on Tea Olive, the first hole at Augusta National. Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod were the first honorary starters in 1963, but it was not until Byron Nelson and Gene Sarazen took over in 1981 that it became a treasured tradition.
Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire are the first competitors off at 7:40 a.m., followed by groups of three. After the second round, the top 50 players and ties make the cut for the weekend and are paired according to score for the final two rounds.
How can I watch the Masters?