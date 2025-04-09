The Masters ends the 9-month wait for golf’s most anticipated major

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For a sports renowned for moving slowly, the Masters can’t get started fast enough.
Wednesday at Augusta National was filled with anticipation, not to mention a bit of pollen from a glorious spring day in the South, as players filed out of the clubhouse for a final dress rehearsal at what has become the most anticipated major of the golf season.
Rory McIlroy walked out of the clubhouse through a crowd under the live oak tree and headed out for a quick nine holes in his bid for an elusive Masters green jacket, the final piece of the career Grand Slam. He played a money game with Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry before heading over to the Par 3 Tournament.
The Masters is so different from the other four majors.
It has the smallest field (95 players) on the prettiest property (home of a former nursery that now boasts more than 80,000 plants of 350 varieties) and is the only major referred to as a ‘’tournament’’ instead of a ‘’championship.‘’
And the final act Wednesday afternoon is for players to walk over to the Par 3 course with their toddlers dressed in white coveralls to play a tournament no one wants to win — the Augusta National curse is that no one has ever won the Par 3 Tournament and the Masters in the same years.
‘‘The buildup to this event is a lot, and the sort of anticipation and we’re waiting eight or nine months for the next major to roll around from the Open championship,‘’ McIlroy said. ‘’To end your preparation with an afternoon like this ... it’s such a fun afternoon.‘’
And then it’s time to get to work.