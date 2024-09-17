The marquee cross-country road trips have begun in the expanded Big Ten

''On single-game (ticket) sales, that's been a nice increase to see the level of interest from those other schools,'' Jarmond added. "Indiana had a strong response and brought a big contingent out here. There's a lot of interest in the Minnesota game. And then Iowa, that's Homecoming and a Friday night game. From what I understand, they have added one or two Delta flights from Iowa direct to LA to help the Iowa contingent come to that game. Up and to this point from a year ago, it's been much better.''