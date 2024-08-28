Wires

The man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump had searched online multiple times for explosives since 2019, the FBI says

The man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump had searched online multiple times for explosives since 2019, the FBI says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 5:43PM

WASHINGTON — The man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump had searched online multiple times for explosives since 2019, the FBI says.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Nvidia reports earnings that top Wall Street expectations, revenue up 122% from a year ago

Nvidia reports earnings that top Wall Street expectations, revenue up 122% from a year ago.

Wires

French President Emmanuel Macron declares the 2024 Paralympic Games open at a ceremony in central Paris

Wires

French judges issue preliminary charges alleging Telegram CEO Pavel Durov allowed criminal activity on his messaging app