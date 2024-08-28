WASHINGTON — The man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump had searched online multiple times for explosives since 2019, the FBI says.
The man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump had searched online multiple times for explosives since 2019, the FBI says
The man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump had searched online multiple times for explosives since 2019, the FBI says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 5:43PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Nvidia reports earnings that top Wall Street expectations, revenue up 122% from a year ago.