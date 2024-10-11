The making of 'The Apprentice,' in their words

Stan: There's a scene in the movie in Atlantic City and Roy's saying what he's saying and Donald is eating cheeseballs. Ali shot this movie, you just never knew where the camera was going to be from take to take. So we did many, many takes. A lot of the movie was improvised. I must have had, like, 25 to 30 cheeseballs that night. The next morning I woke up and, I'm sorry to say, but I was on the toilet at 6:30 in the morning before I was getting picked up. And I was in such pain. I couldn't leave that toilet. It was like: Yeah, I guess this is Method acting.