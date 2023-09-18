PALMDALE, Calif. — The Los Angeles County sheriff says a suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a deputy.
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Former president of Richfield Fourth of July committee charged with stealing parade money
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Former president of Richfield Fourth of July committee charged with stealing parade money
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Former president of Richfield Fourth of July committee charged with stealing parade money
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Former president of Richfield Fourth of July committee charged with stealing parade money
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Former president of Richfield Fourth of July committee charged with stealing parade money
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Former president of Richfield Fourth of July committee charged with stealing parade money
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune