Nation
Masks again? Delta variant's spread prompts reconsideration of precautions
With a new variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe, masks are again the focus of conflicting views, and fears, about the course of pandemic and the restrictions required to manage it.
Business
Great River to sell coal plant, but still buy power from it
The Maple Grove company is also selling the power line that goes from the North Dakota plant to the Twin Cities.
Business
A year beyond pandemic surge, General Mills is still flying but not soaring
The Golden Valley-based company posted its best sales year ever during the pandemic, but is facing a return to a slow-growth environment for packaged foods.
Gophers
Reusse: Minnesota's 'warriors' have made marks in Olympic gymnastics
The University of Minnesota's decision to cut the Gophers men's program is taking a beating in the wake of more Minnesota success in the sport.
Business
Target store closings show limits of pledge to Black communities
Retailer vowed to help Black communities nationally after George Floyd's killing.