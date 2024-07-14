KATHMANDU, Nepal — The leader of Nepal's largest communist party, Khadga Prasad Oli, has been named the country's new prime minister.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is injured but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is injured but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is injured but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is injured but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune