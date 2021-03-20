The Latest on the first round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):
___
The second full day of the NCAA Tournament is underway and Georgetown started it by kneeling down.
The Hoyas locked arms and took a knee during the national anthem ahead of their game against Colorado. Coached by its former star, Patrick Ewing, Georgetown is a 12 seed after making March Madness with a four-win-in-four-day streak through the Big East Tournament.
No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will also be in action Saturday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Emma Conner leads Edina to 3-1 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's
The Hornets senior scored three goals, two on power plays sandwiched around an unassisted one, to lead her team to the Class 2A, Section 6 championship.
Sports
The Latest: Villanova against North Texas, slow and steady
The Latest on the first round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):
Sports
Yanks star Stanton off to strong start after smashing finish
Giancarlo Stanton is picking up where he ended the postseason last year.
Sports
Evan Mobley has 17 points to lift Southern Cal past Drake
Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 seed Southern California used smothering defense to earn a 72-56 victory over Drake on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Sports
LeBron hurt, Hawks beat Lakers 99-94 for 8th straight win
John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied for a 99-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after LeBron James left in the second quarter with a high right ankle sprain.