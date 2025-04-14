The Latest: White House defends Trump's tariff moves that rattled markets

Trump administration officials have been out in force across the television networks, defending President Donald Trump's economic policies after another week of reeling markets that saw the Republican administration reverse course on some of its steepest tariffs.
Meanwhile, Trump's doctor says the oldest man elected president is ''fully fit'' to serve as commander in chief as the White House released results Sunday of Trump's recent physical exam.
Here's the latest:
Trump says CBS and '60 Minutes' should ‘pay a big price' for going after him
Trump bitterly attacked ''60 Minutes'' shortly after the CBS news magazine broadcast stories on Ukraine and Greenland on Sunday, saying the network was out of control and should ''pay a big price'' for going after him.
''Almost every week, 60 Minutes ... mentions the name ‘TRUMP' in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend's ‘BROADCAST' tops them all,'' the president said on his Truth Social platform. He called on Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to impose maximum fines and punishment ''for their unlawful and illegal behavior.''
The network had no immediate comment.
Trump has an ongoing $20 billion lawsuit against ''60 Minutes'' for how it edited an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris last fall. The president claims it was edited in a way to make Harris look good, something the newscast denies. But there are ongoing reports that Trump's lawyers and CBS' parent company are involved in settlement talks.