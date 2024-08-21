Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
The Latest: Walz is expected to accept the party's nomination for vice president at DNC Day 3
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
By The Associated Press
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also expected to address the convention.
Follow the AP's Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.
Here's the Latest:
How Walz and Vance compare in polling
Polling data shows Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a smoother launch as Kamala Harris' running mate than Sen. JD Vance did for Donald Trump.
About one-third of U.S. adults (36%) have a favorable view of Walz, while about one-quarter (27%) have a positive opinion of Vance, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Significantly more adults also have an unfavorable view of Vance than Walz, 44% to 25%.
Both are well-liked so far within their own parties. Independents are slightly more likely to have a positive view of Walz than Vance, but most don't know enough about either one yet. About 4 in 10 Americans don't know enough about Walz to have an opinion about him, the poll found.
Blocks from DNC, man wanted for murder apprehended after standoff at restaurant
A man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges was taken into custody Wednesday following a standoff with police at a restaurant in Chicago, blocks from the Democratic National Convention, authorities said.
Joshua Zimmerman was taken into custody Wednesday morning, said Abigail Meyer, a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Service.
Zimmerman had been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service since his escape in June and was located Tuesday at the restaurant in Chicago, according to Justin Smith, chief deputy with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Zimmerman escaped from the circuit court building in Hernando, Mississippi, where he was being held on attempted murder and armed robbery charges. He was also awaiting extradition to Houston where he's been charged with murder, the Marshals Service said.
There was no indication of any connection to the Democratic National Convention.
▶ Read more about the Chicago standoff
Cornel West cleared to appear on ballot in Maine, where ranked voting is in play
Independent presidential candidate Cornel West can appear on the ballot in Maine, the state's secretary of state has ruled.
Shenna Bellows' decision came Tuesday, about a week after the withdrawal of a challenge to another long-shot candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The presence of multiple third-party candidates on the Maine ballot is potentially significant because the state uses ranked choice voting to determine a winner.
Bellows ruled that some signatures in support of West were gathered fraudulently but that there was a significant number of valid signatures for the candidate to appear on the ballot. She said in a statement that ''the bad actions of one should not impugn the valid First Amendment rights of the many.''
In ranked choice voting, voters rank their choice of candidate by ordered preference, with those rankings used to determine a winner in the event no candidate wins a majority of ballots on which they appear as voters' first preference.
Fannie Lou Hamer rattled Democratic convention with her speech 60 years ago
Vice President Kamala Harris is accepting the Democrats' presidential nomination Thursday, exactly 60 years after another Black woman mesmerized the nation with a televised speech that challenged the seating of Mississippi's all-white delegation to the 1964 Democratic National Convention.
The testimony of Fannie Lou Hamer to the credentials committee in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was vivid and blunt.
She described how she was fired from her plantation job in retaliation for trying to register to vote and brutalized in jail for encouraging other Black people to assert their rights. She told of arbitrary tests white authorities imposed to prevent Black people from voting and other unconstitutional methods that kept white elites in power across the segregated South.
Whether every eligible citizen can vote and have their vote be counted is still an open question in this election, said U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who's speaking Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He got his first practical experience in democracy at Hamer's urging in 1966, when he was a college student in Mississippi and she recruited him to register other Black voters.
Hamer has already been the subject of appreciation this week, as the Democrats' convention began Monday.
▶ Read more about Fannie Lou Hamer
The ex-presidents club
If the Republican convention was all about Trump, the Democrats on Tuesday wanted to put Harris in a pantheon with past presidents. It wasn't just Obama who made the case for the vice president. The convention turned to the grandsons of Jimmy Carter and John F. Kennedy to also portray her as the natural heir of past Democratic leaders.
As groundbreaking as Harris' candidacy is as the first woman of color to be her party's nominee, these speeches by an ex-president and presidential progeny were all about linking her to a broader historical arc, creating a nostalgic message that can animate an increasingly older electorate.
''Kamala Harris carries my grandfather's legacy,'' said Jason Carter, the grandson of the 39th president. ''She knows what is right and she fights for it.''
Jack Schlossberg suggested Harris would carry forward the agenda of Kennedy.
''She believes in America like my grandfather did,'' Schlossberg said. ''That we do things not because they're easy, but because they're hard.''
A message for Republicans: It's OK to Quit Trump
The Democrats are making a play for disaffected Trump voters — and they used one of his former White House staffers to make their case Tuesday night.
Stephanie Grisham worked in various roles in the Trump White House, including communications director and press secretary, allowing Democrats to argue that those who know Trump best have seen him at his worst.
''He has no empathy, no morals, and no fidelity to the truth,'' Grisham said. ''I couldn't be part of the insanity any longer.''
Kyle Sweetser, a Trump voter from Alabama, told the convention the former president's tariffs made life harder for construction workers like him.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
After a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, two weddings and headlines too numerous to count, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.