The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
The Feb. 6 game between No. 22 St. Louis and George Washington was postponed Saturday, with the GW team still on pause because of Covid-19.
A new date for the game was not announced.
St. Louis (7-2) has been hit by a wave of postponements and has lost the only game it has played in the American Athletic Conference. George Washington (3-9) is 2-3 in the league.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 1 Gonzaga overcomes slow start, beats Pepperdine 97-75
Top-ranked Gonzaga proved again Saturday night that it might be one of the deepest teams in the country.
Sports
Drame leads St. Peter's past Manhattan 68-54
Fousseyni Drame recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Peter's to a 68-54 win over Manhattan on Saturday night.
Sports
Zegarowski scores 19 as No. 17 Creighton holds off DePaul
Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and No. 17 Creighton beat DePaul 69-62 on Saturday night.
Sports
Boum scores 20 to carry UTEP past UTSA 69-51
Souley Boum had 20 points as UTEP beat UTSA 69-51 on Saturday night.
Sports
Anthony Davis scores 27, Lakers hold off Celtics 96-95
Anthony Davis had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the lineup and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Boston Celtics 96-95 on Saturday night when Daniel Theis missed a follow shot at the buzzer.