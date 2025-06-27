The Latest: Supreme Court limits nationwide injunctions, but fate of birthright citizenship unclear

A divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled that individual judges lack the authority to grant nationwide injunctions, but the decision left unclear the fate of President Donald Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship.
The court is issuing decisions on the final six cases left on its docket for the summer, including those that are emergency appeals relating to Trump's agenda.
Cases on the court's emergency docket are handled swiftly, and decisions often come without explanations of the justices' reasoning.
Decisions released today will be related to appeals on birthright citizenship, an online age verification law in Texas, the Education Department's firing of nearly 1,400 workers and DOGE-related government job cuts.
Here's the latest:
Sotomayor accuses the Trump administration of ''gamesmanship'' in dissent
She wrote that Trump's birthright citizenship executive order has been deemed ''patently unconstitutional'' by every court that examined it.
So, instead of trying to argue that the executive order is likely constitutional, the administration ''asks this Court to hold that, no matter how illegal a law or policy, courts can never simply tell the Executive to stop enforcing it against anyone,'' Sotomayor wrote.