The Latest: US joins Israeli air campaign and strikes 3 nuclear sites in Iran

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel's effort to decapitating Iran's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran's threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.
The decision to directly involve the U.S. comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country's air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.
But U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and a 30,000-lb. bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily-fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.
President Donald Trump announced the. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that attacks targeted the country's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. The agency did not elaborate. Iran's foreign minister said Iran reserves the right to retaliate.
Here is the latest:
Iran asks for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over US strikes
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations called on Sunday for an emergency Security Council meeting for what he described as America's ''heinous attacks and illegal use of force'' against Iran.
In a letter, obtained by the AP, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, said that the U.N.'s most powerful body must ''take all necessary measures'' to hold the U.S. accountable under international law and the U.N. charter.