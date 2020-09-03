The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
The Turkish soccer federation has reversed an earlier decision and now says league games will be played without spectators in the first half of the new season.
The federation had planned to allow stadiums around the country to operate at a maximum of 30% of capacity from October.
The federation says it is heeding the advice of Turkey's scientific council to keep fans out of stadiums.
The decision comes as the number of daily infections in the country have risen above 1,500 and COVID-19-related deaths have reached their highest since mid-May.
